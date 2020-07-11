Modernizing Legislation to Improve Public Health Care

Updates to health legislation will strengthen the role of Albertans in our health system, help reduce surgical wait times and modernize the system so it can be more effective.

Proposed amendments will improve governance and accountability, improve access to medically necessary surgeries, and engage more Albertans in making sure the health-care system and health professionals meet their health needs.

“We are ensuring the legislation governing our health system reflects our modern reality, and enables future innovation. The proposed amendments will ensure patients’ voices are included in the health-care system, help reduce surgical wait times and clarify roles and accountabilities of health system partners.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

Highlights of Bill 30, the Health Statutes Amendment Act, include:

Supporting and strengthening the work of the Health Quality Council of Alberta so it can drive health system improvements and positive change for patients and families.

Increasing the number of public members on Health Professional Regulatory College councils to ensure Albertans have a stronger voice and greater role in professional oversight.

Streamlining the approval process for chartered surgical facilities to operate so they can provide more high-quality, publicly funded surgeries to help reduce surgical wait times without compromising patient safety or quality of care.

Making it easier for physicians to enter into alternative relationship plans for compensation.

Enabling government to contract with a range of organizations to operate medical clinics so physicians can focus on providing patient care, rather than administration.

Clarifying the role of Alberta Health Services as the province’s single health authority, with Covenant Health as a strategic partner and the largest faith-based health-care provider.

Ensuring the Hospital Privileges Appeals Board continues to have a strong, qualified group of members to review grievances brought forward by medical staff against hospital boards.

Clarifying COVID-19 quarantine requirements under the Public Health Act to clearly articulate that all international travellers must quarantine for 14 days while the related chief medical officer of health orders are in effect.

“We value being officially recognized as Alberta’s one health authority, and will continue to work closely with our partners to provide quality health services across the province that meet the needs of patients and families.”Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO, Alberta Health Services

“CARNA believes the voice of patients and their families is critical when setting health-care policy and supports any government direction that legitimizes this voice.” Dennie Hycha, president, College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta

Bill 30 would also repeal some legislation that no longer applies, since the bills were written when Alberta had multiple health regions. Full details of the Health Statutes Amendment Act are available online.

