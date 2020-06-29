Missing 46-year-old Woman from Dalhousie, N.B. May be in Alberta

  • June 29, 2020
Campbellton RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing 46-year-old woman from Dalhousie, N.B.

Krista Michailuck was last seen on May 27, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m., at a residence on Centennial Heights Street in Dalhousie. She was last spoken to over the phone on May 31 at approximately 3 a.m. She was reported missing to police on June 18.  Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but so far have been unsuccessful. Her family and police are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as being five feet ten inches (178 centimetres) tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds (81 kilograms). She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police received information that she could be in Alberta. She is believed to be driving a 2012 blue Ford Escape with Alberta licence plate BRD0288.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Krista Michailuck is asked to contact Campbellton RCMP detachment at 506-789-6000


Cpl. Réjean Richard
Campbellton Detachment
Northeast District RCMP
506-789-6000

