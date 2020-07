To help support our community, the OAG is putting on a members’ show and sale! Open now, the show features artwork by nearly 50 local artists who have been busy creating new pieces since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This beautiful artwork is ready to go home with you today! Make sure you stop in to shop, say hi and support local.

Artists are still welcome to contact the gallery for an appointment to drop off work for the show. Phone 403-938-3204 or email culture@okotoks.ca.