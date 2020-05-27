Maintaining Housing, Creating Jobs

Accelerated funding for seniors housing projects will create about 190 jobs and ensure seniors with low income have access to well-maintained homes.

The government is providing $26 million to support 82 new capital maintenance and renewal projects for seniors housing facilities. These projects, taking place in communities across the province, will focus on the health and safety of residents, help keep units open and contribute to the government’s ring of defence around seniors.

“By injecting additional funding into capital maintenance and renewal projects, our government is stimulating the economy and getting Albertans back to work while ensuring seniors in need have access to a safe and secure place to call home.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

Funding will finance renovations and emergency repairs to facilities. Projects include replacing or repairing boilers, elevators, HVAC units, electrical and safety systems, siding, windows, roofing and more.

To ensure current residents stay safe, the maintenance and renewal work will focus on building exteriors, unoccupied suites and low-traffic areas.

This initiative is part of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy to safely begin removing public health restrictions and reopen our economy. For more information, visit alberta.ca/RelaunchStrategy.

Quick facts

In response to the COVID-19 economic downturn, the Alberta government is doubling its capital maintenance and renewal (CMR) funding in 2020-21 from $937 million to $1.9 billion by accelerating the Capital Plan.

