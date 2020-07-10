Longview Library News: Summer Reading

The Writers Group met el fresco at the home of Linda Givens in June. Refreshments were served and a lovely afternoon was had by all. The group will not meet until September.

The curbside pick up of books is going well. If you have any questions about this, please phone Lynda, our librarian, at 403-558-3927 and she will be happy to help you out.

Since racism is being talked about so much these days, here are some books worth reading on the subject. The Skin We’re In: A year of Black Resistance and Power, by Desmond Cole and Policing Black Lives: State of Violence in Canada From Slavery to the Present by Robyn Maynard. Reni Eddo Lodge’s book Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race, is a book written to provide a new framework for how to see, acknowledge and counter racism. Lodge is the first black woman to top the charts in the UK and is a journalist.

For the children in your family, Positively Purple by Linda Ragsdale is a good one. It’s about a bear who gets sick and turns purple. He has a hard time accepting this, but with time he comes to accept the change through friendship and kindness. And The Boy Who Invented Popsicles by Ann Renaud. This is a true story and should appeal to any child with a scientific bent.

A pleasant summer read is Love Is Blind by William Boyd. Boyd is an award winning Scottish novelist and playwrite. The novel is set at the end of the 19th century. It is about a very talented piano tuner, who is swept up into the life of luxury by one of his employers. He is called to tune pianos in many of the great cities in Europe: Paris, Vienna, Nice and Russia. He falls passionately in love with a Russian soprano, but the affair is fraught with mystery.

Happy Reading

Sylvia Binkley