Longview Library News: Curbside Service

Although the Government of Alberta Government has announced Phase 2 of the province’s re-open plan, Friday, June 12th, the Longview Library and many others will not open now. Instead, our library will begin accepting deliveries from Marigold on and from June 16th. Our books will be quarantined for 48 to 72 hours. Patrons will be notified when their books are in for curbside pick-up or delivery. Please note that your orders may sometime take a long time because of the demand and staffing shortages, due to the virus. Lynda, our librarian, is eager to help you in any way. She will be in the library every Tuesday from 10am to 12pm. and will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Our phone number is 403-558-3927. Every question is important to Lynda and she welcomes them.

According to The Guardian, children are never too young to be read to, and to be exposed to the issues of today.Talk of the pandemic and racism is swirling around them, and stories can ease their fear and confusion. Children are resilient and think more deeply than we give them credit for. They are our future problem solvers.

Some suggested reading is: A Is For Activist by Inneranto Nagara. It is a moving story that can be held by small hands and young minds. Another is Amazing Grace by Mary Hoffman, illustrated by the very talented artist, Caroline Binch. There are many, many others to explore. Use these wonderful books to start a conversation with your children.

Happy Reading.