Limited Visitor Access and Basic Services Resume at Bar U Ranch National Historic Site

Longview, Alberta, May 27, 2020 – Starting June 1, 2020, Bar U Ranch National Historic Site will offer limited visitor access and basic services.

Visitors will be able to access the following services and facilities:

Parking lot;

Admission to the site and access to public washrooms;

National historic site grounds, and a new walking trail offer from the historic core through the entire site;

Some staff will be working on traditional ranching tasks throughout the historic core of the national historic site.

Until June 1, these facilities remain closed and we ask that visitors respect these closures in order to allow staff to do the necessary work to prepare for opening.

Visiting Bar U Ranch National Historic Site will be different than it has been in the past. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the website www.parkscanada.gc.ca/baru before they travel to find out what is open, what they can expect, and how to prepare for their visit.

There will be some changes to the Bar U Ranch’s normal operations:

· All visitors are required to follow physical distancing protocols.

· Access to the interior of the historic buildings, the Bar U Ranch gift shop and food service facilities (including “cowboy coffee” and baked goods) are closed until further notice.

· The Percheron Wagon Shuttle from the Visitor Centre to the historic core is suspended until further notice.

· In accordance with provincial health orders, group activities, special events and facility rentals are suspended at the Bar U Ranch this summer.

· Parks Canada is asking Bar U Ranch NHS visitors to come prepared by bringing their own food, water, weather appropriate clothing and protective supplies such as hand sanitizer and masks.

The health and safety of visitors and employees is of utmost importance to the Government of Canada. Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Visitors should follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.

Parks Canada is asking Canadians to be cautious and conservative in their use of these places, to observe any regional or Alberta travel restrictions and to respect any closures that are in place. This is an opportunity to get out in a national historic site, while at the same time respecting physical distancing.



Detailed information on Parks Canada places and the measures the Agency is taking to limit the spread of COVID-19 can be found on the Parks Canada website: pc.gc.ca. Please check regularly for updates.