Lake Louise RCMP Respond to Deceased Skier at Moraine Lake

Lake Louise, Alta. – On July 18, 2020 at approximately 10:40 a.m., Lake Louise RCMP Detachment, Lake Louise Fire and Parks Canada staff were advised that an individual had succumbed to injuries suffered during a fall while skiing.

A group of five men were in the Moraine Lake area where they had hiked to the peak of the Couloir. During the descent, one of the skiers, a 30 year old man from Calgary who was an experienced back country skier, fell suffering severe injuries.

EMS attended the scene, and the male succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the deceased is not being released.