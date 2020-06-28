Kayben Farms: Summer Day Camp Registration is now Open

We have limited spaces available this year, so if you want a spot in one of our camps, be sure to register right away.
What campers will do each week:
- Get to know and care for the animals
- Work as a team to help build a lasting addition to the new “Natural Playground” area of Kayben’s Sunshine Adventure Park
- Have space to follow imagination and create fun
- Do activities based on what’s happening that week on the farm. Berry picking, harvesting, etc.
- Take nature walks and hikes
- Make new friends
- Learn about native plants and wildlife
- Do crafts and nature inspired art
- Play active games
- Play in the park!
Full Day Nature Camp
2020 Dates:
July 6-10
July 13 – 17
July 20 – 24
July 27 – 31
August 10-14
August 17-21
9:00 am – 4:00 pm with an option of before and after care (8:00am – 9:00am and 4:00pm – 5:00pm) – $50 per week, per child
Ages 6 – 12 years old
$250 per week (5 day program)
Lunch and snack option available – $50 per week, per child
Based on nature, learning about the natural world, animals and the world.
2020 Day Camp FAQ’s
- What should my child bring along? – extra change of clothes, sunscreen, water bottle, rubber boots, rain coat etc. A full list will be sent with the detailed registration form before the week of camp begins.
- What if it rains? – Some alternate activities for the day, but some things will go on, even in the rain so be prepared.
- Do you have a lost and found? – Yes, it is just outside the front entrance of JoJo’ Café.
- Do the staff have First Aid training? – Yes, all of our staff have up to date first aid, CPR, and safety training.
- How can I communicate with my child during the day if necessary? – We are purposely giving your child an “unplugged” experience for their week at camp. If you have an urgent need to contact your child, you can leave a message at our office and we will get it to him/her immediately.
- What if I register my child for camp and they become ill before camp starts or I decide that I no longer want them to attend? – We have removed the cancellation policy for our 2020 summer camps, allowing you to cancel your child’s registration at any time (before the first day of camp) for a full refund. If you decide to remove your child mid-way through the camp week, we will provide a full refund for the days your child did not attend camp.
- How do you address food allergies? – All allergies must be disclosed on the detailed registration form that is sent out to parents before the week of camp begins. Any allergies are taken very seriously and we make sure your child’s allergens are not a part of their lunch or snack program.
- What if my child has medication or an epi pen? – Any allergies, medical conditions or medications must be disclosed on the detailed registration form sent out to parents before the week of camp begins. Our leaders will sit down with the parent/s prior to the camp starting and ensure they are fully aware of the dosage, use and administration of any medications. Children attending camp must be able to administer their own medications unless they are attending with an aide.
- My child may need extra support. Can you provide that? – We are unable to provide one to one support for campers. Campers that are not able to participate safely in group activities, follow camp leaders’ instructions or manage their own hygiene can attend only with an aide/support worker. There is no additional cost for the aide/support worker.
- Can I see what my child has done during their week at camp? – Yes, you will receive pictures, videos and descriptions of what your child was up to at camp!
- What is the staff to camper ratio? – 2 staff, maximum of (12) campers per week. Additional staff will be present for special activities requiring more supervision.
- You had a “Horsemanship Camp” last year. Why don’t I see that option? – Horsemanship camp is not one of our 2020 options. Horsemanship camps may return in 2021
- What ages can attend camp? – The camps are geared primarily towards ages 6 – 10, but ages 6 – 12 can attend full day camps, ages 5 – 6 can attend half day camps.
- Will my child be grouped with others their age? During some activities the campers will be divided into 2 groups, by age and other factors including their interest in specific activities.
- Is there a discount for siblings? – Yes, when you register 2 or more siblings for a camp a $15 per child discount will be applied during booking.
- What extra precautions are you taking due to COVID-19? Our team will follow all business and public health measures recommended by the Alberta Government as well as additional health and safety measures set by our dedicated team. Parents and guardians will be required to confirm they agree to follow the operator’s safety measures as part of the registration process. Click here for COVID-19 Kayben Farms Day Camp Safety Measures.
- If you have additional questions, please give us a call at 403-995-5509