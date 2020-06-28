Kayben Farms: Summer Day Camp Registration is now Open

We have limited spaces available this year, so if you want a spot in one of our camps, be sure to register right away.

What campers will do each week:

Get to know and care for the animals

Work as a team to help build a lasting addition to the new “Natural Playground” area of Kayben’s Sunshine Adventure Park

Have space to follow imagination and create fun

Do activities based on what’s happening that week on the farm. Berry picking, harvesting, etc.

Take nature walks and hikes

Make new friends

Learn about native plants and wildlife

Do crafts and nature inspired art

Play active games

Play in the park!

Full Day Nature Camp

2020 Dates:

July 6-10

July 13 – 17

July 20 – 24

July 27 – 31

August 10-14

August 17-21

9:00 am – 4:00 pm with an option of before and after care (8:00am – 9:00am and 4:00pm – 5:00pm) – $50 per week, per child

Ages 6 – 12 years old

$250 per week (5 day program)

Lunch and snack option available – $50 per week, per child

Based on nature, learning about the natural world, animals and the world.

2020 Day Camp FAQ’s