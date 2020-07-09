Kananaskis RCMP Search for Missing Hikers Ends in Rescue

Kananaskis, Alta. – On July 7, 2020 at 1:15 p.m., Kananaskis RCMP were advised by Kananaskis Emergency Services that two hikers were overdue from a hike into Turbine Canyon.

The couple from Calgary had planned an overnight excursion and were expected to return on July 6, 2020. When the couple hadn’t returned the morning of July 7, family contacted Kananaskis Emergency Services.

The search continued until approximately 9:30 p.m. yesterday and resumed at 6:30 a.m. this morning. The couple was located uninjured around 9:00 a.m. by a search team in an area of Height of the Rockies Provincial Park, B.C. and air lifted by helicopter to a staging area where they were assessed by Emergency Medical Services.

In addition to Kananaskis RCMP, Canmore RCMP, Columbia Valley RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services being engaged in the search, the RCMP would like to thank their partners, Kananaskis Emergency Services, Kananaskis Public Safety Alberta Parks, Alpine Helicopters, Calgary City Police, Columbia Valley Search and Rescue and Elkford Search and Rescue for their collaboration and assistance.

“Despite the warmer summer weather,” Jeremy Mackenzie, a public safety specialist with Kananskis Public Safety Alberta Parks, “would like to remind back country enthusiasts that current conditions in higher elevations are still snow covered and to plan accordingly.”

If you are planning to go out back country camping or hiking:

· Have a satellite phone or a satellite messaging device (SPOT or inReach)

· Leave a detailed route plan with a family member or friend.