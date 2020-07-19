Jasper RCMP Investigate Ice Explorer Rollover in the Columbia Icefields – UPDATE

UPDATE

Columbia Icefields, Alta. – At this time, members of the RCMP Jasper Detachment, the K Division Collision Reconstruction Analyst, Occupational Health and Safety as well as Transport Officers from Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement continue with the investigation.

Efforts are being made to have the Ice Explorer removed from the scene for further examination.

No new fatalities have been reported to the RCMP at this time.

As noted below, the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided accordingly.

Backgrounder

Columbia Icefields, Alta – At approximately 1 p.m., July 18, 2020, members of the RCMP Jasper Detachment, with the assistance of the Lake Louise and Banff RCMP Detachments responded to a rollover of an Ice Explorer all terrain vehicle within the Columbia Icefields within the Athabasca Valley.

Given the remote location, and the number of injured, Lake Louise and Jasper Fire Departments were dispatched, along with Parks Canada staff, and EMS from Jasper, Lake Louise and Banff.

There were 27 occupants in the vehicle. Three adults were confirmed deceased, along with a number of other passengers critically injured. The injured were transported from the site of the rollover to the triage site by various helicopter companies contracted by Parks Canada. From there, the injured were transported to various area hospitals via STARS air ambulance ground ambulance.

With the support of the K Division Collision Analyst, the Jasper RCMP detachment will continue the investigation into the cause of the rollover.

At this time, no names are being released as next of kin notifications are currently underway.

Highway 93 remains open at this time.