Jasper RCMP Investigate Ice Explorer Rollover in the Columbia Icefields – Update #4

Columbia Icefields, Alta. (July 20, 2020) – As this investigation into this tragedy continues, the Jasper RCMP, along with the RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, Occupational Health and Safety, Parks Canada, and removal crews continue to remain on scene at the Columbia Icefields.

Efforts are currently underway to remove the Ice Explorer vehicle; however, it may take several days. The removal of the vehicle is a large undertaking due to the challenges involved with the area where it came to rest. The RCMP must also protect the physical integrity of the vehicle pending its examination as part of this investigation.

At this time, Alberta RCMP are unable to confirm the cause of the rollover. However, the RCMP Collision Reconstructionist is able to confirm that there is no evidence that a rock slide precipitated the incident.

As the next-of-kin notifications have been completed, we are able to advise that the victims of this fatality are a 24-year-old female from Canoe Narrows, Sask.; a 28-year-old female from Edmonton; and a 58-year-old male from India. The names of the victims will not be released.

As of late July 19, 2020, Alberta RCMP were able to confirm of the remaining occupants who were critically injured, only four were still considered to be in critical but in stable condition. One occupant was in serious but stable condition.

Highway 93 remains open at this time, and we are asking the public to stay clear of the area of the collision so that police and emergency workers have room to continue to do our work. We ask anyone with information about the rollover to please call the Jasper RCMP Detachment at 780-852-3883.

Columbia Icefields, Alta. (July 19, 2020) – First and foremost, our thoughts go out to the families of the deceased and the injured, and to all who have been impacted by this tragedy.

Yesterday at approximately 1 p.m. local time, RCMP along with numerous emergency responders and Parks Canada responded to the scene of a rollover on the Columbia Icefield.

There were 27 occupants in the vehicle and three adults were confirmed deceased with multiple people injured. STARS air ambulance and ground ambulances transported the injured to hospitals. At this time no names are being released and we cannot provide any further details about the identities of the individuals.

Public safety is our number one priority, and Jasper RCMP and members from surrounding detachments have been working diligently in collaboration with Parks Canada, Search and Rescue, STARS air ambulance, EMS, fire departments, and Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.

Our investigation into the rollover is still ongoing. We are continuing to obtain witness statements, gather information, identify the deceased, and complete next-of-kin notifications.

Efforts are currently underway to remove the vehicle and complete a mechanical inspection. At this time, we are unable to confirm the cause of the rollover.

Highway 93 remains open at this time, and we are asking the public to stay clear of the area so we have room to continue to do our work. We ask anyone with information about the rollover to please call the Jasper RCMP Detachment at 780-852-3883.

Thank you to the community for your cooperation and patience, and to all of our partner agencies for their quick response in assisting with this incident.

Columbia Icefields, Alta. (July 19, 2020) – At this time, members of the RCMP Jasper Detachment, the K Division Collision Reconstruction Analyst, Occupational Health and Safety as well as Transport Officers from Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement continue with the investigation.

Efforts are being made to have the Ice Explorer removed from the scene for further examination.

No new fatalities have been reported to the RCMP at this time.

As noted above, the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided accordingly.

Columbia Icefields, Alta (July 18, 2020) – At approximately 1 p.m., July 18, 2020, members of the RCMP Jasper Detachment, with the assistance of the Lake Louise and Banff RCMP Detachments responded to a rollover of an Ice Explorer all-terrain vehicle within the Columbia Icefields within the Athabasca Valley.

Given the remote location, and the number of injured, Lake Louise and Jasper Fire Departments were dispatched, along with Parks Canada staff, and EMS from Jasper, Lake Louise and Banff.

There were 27 occupants in the vehicle. Three adults were confirmed deceased, along with a number of other passengers critically injured. The injured were transported from the site of the rollover to the triage site by various helicopter companies contracted by Parks Canada. From there, the injured were transported to various area hospitals via STARS air ambulance ground ambulance.

With the support of the K Division Collision Analyst, the Jasper RCMP detachment will continue the investigation into the cause of the rollover.

At this time, no names are being released as next of kin notifications are currently underway.

Highway 93 remains open at this time.

(July 18, 2020) At this time, members of the Jasper RCMP Detachment, with the assistance of other RCMP detachments, are on scene at a motor coach rollover in the area of the Columbia Icefields, Highway 93.

Multiple injuries have been reported, and the RCMP are investigating with the assistance of numerous Fire Departments, EMS, STARS air ambulance and Parks Canada.

An update will be provided as soon as possible.

The RCMP and other responding agencies are asking that people stay away from the area at this time as to allow emergency responders clear access into and out of the area.