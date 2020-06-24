Introducing Flourish Gin by Eau Claire Distillery – Designed to Inspire Creativity

The Alberta craft spirit scene welcomes a contemporary gin crafted for at-home cocktails.

Turner Valley, Alberta – June 8, 2020 – Brilliant. Bright. Botanical. Eau Claire Distillery, is excited to announce their newest premium spirit, Flourish Gin. In these unprecedented times, Eau Claire Distillery wanted to create something that would bring Alberta, and Canada, together as a creative collective. With that in mind, Eau Claire introduces a new, fun, and approachable gin that inspires the revival of the home bartender.

Whether you are hosting virtual happy hours while practicing social distancing or sipping cocktails at home with close friends and family, Flourish Gin embraces the resurgence of cocktail hour. The new spirit was made to make bartending in your own home fun – you will be surprised as to how much fun you can have creating cocktails!

Now more than ever, it is time to adapt and grow, which is why the name of this new spirit could be none other than Flourish. Inspired by the wildflowers of Alberta and Canadian prairies, this exciting and enjoyable gin will make new and seasoned at-home cocktail enthusiasts fall in love with experimentation.

Designed to complement Eau Claire Distillery’s extremely popular Parlour Gin, Flourish Gin is a new brand that is a well-balanced contemporary gin. This light, sweet gin beams with floral, fruity aromas and celebrates new beginnings. Made for mixing, Flourish Gin encourages experimentation and is a companion to Eau Claire’s expanding craft spirits line, offering a fresh take on a botanical gin.

“Flourish Gin has notes of floral, earthy citrus and a slight spice, so if you’re looking to whip up a quick cocktail like a Gin Fizz or play around with unique flavour combinations and ingredients, Flourish Gin is a great gin to have on hand. This smooth, aromatic gin offers a hint of orange blossom on the nose and palate.” said Eau Claire Distillery’s Master Distiller, Caitlin Quinn.

At 40% ABV, Flourish Gin is sold in cases of 12, 750 ml sleek glass bottles at a recommended retail price of $38.95. Find Flourish Gin at the Eau Claire Distillery online store, Calgary Farmers’ Market and Turner Valley locations. Coming soon to Calgary Coop Wine, Spirits and Beer, Kensington Wine Market, Craft Cellars, Vine Arts, Highlander Liquor, throughout Alberta at Wine & Beyond and in Edmonton at Sherbrook Liquor. View the entire list of retailers at Liquor Connect. Share your at-home cocktail creations with #FlourishAtHome. Cheers to experimenting!

About Eau Claire Distillery

Devoted to handcrafting fine sipping spirits, Eau Claire Distillery is Alberta’s original craft distillery located in Turner Valley, not far from Calgary. Born out of the founder’s quest to honour Alberta’s riches of the land and set the bar for Canada’s most premium spirits, every small batch from Eau Claire Distillery is personally tended for perfection, from farm to glass. Eau Claire Distillery offers a range of premium spirits and whisky, all of which play a part in the craft distillery’s philosophy of innovation and quality. Eau Claire Distillery’s award-winning spirits are internationally acclaimed for their quality and flavour; most recently, the distillery won Gold in the Canadian Artisan Distiller’s Competition for its Parlour Gin. Find out more at eauclairedistillery.ca.