Input wanted on infrastructure planning

Albertans are invited to provide input to help develop the Alberta Infrastructure Act, as well as government’s 20-Year Strategic Capital Plan.

People can visit alberta.ca until Aug. 10 to share their feedback. Responses from the online survey will assist government in developing the Alberta Infrastructure Act, which will outline how government will plan for and prioritize capital spending. Input collected will also help inform development of a 20-Year Strategic Capital Plan, which will guide government’s approach to long-term planning for infrastructure.

“Infrastructure is a critical part of Alberta’s relaunch plan to protect jobs and get our province back to work. What we build today will impact the education, health care, and social services we deliver in the future. We are investing in critical projects today, that will help ensure our province remains the best place to live, work and raise a family, while creating jobs when they are needed most. We want to hear and learn from industry, tradespeople and everyday Albertans on how we can best address the infrastructure needs of the province.”Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

The Alberta Infrastructure Act and 20-Year Strategic Capital Plan will help with forward planning of all types of infrastructure, including the SUCH sector (schools, universities, colleges and health), irrigation and rural broadband projects, roads, bridges, and infrastructure critical to support natural resource development.

Quick facts

The Alberta Infrastructure Act is expected to be introduced in the fall 2020 legislative session.

The 20-Year Strategic Capital Plan is expected to be released by early 2021.

