Injury Single Motorcycle Collision HWY 22, Turner Valley, Alberta

On July 22, 2020 at approximately 2:45pm, Turner VAlley RCMP, Fire and EMS responded to a single motorcycle collision with a deer on Highway 22 just north of the town of Turner Valley.

Three motorcyclists were travelling south on Highway 22 just north of the town of Turner Valley, when a deer ran out of the ditch into the path of one of the riders. A 34 year old male from Calgary, Alberta was transported to hospital by ground ambulance with unknown injuries.

Speed was not a factor in this incident.

No further updates will be provided.