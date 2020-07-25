  • July 25, 2020
  • Alberta, Canada
Gateway Gazette

Injury Single Motorcycle Collision HWY 22, Turner Valley, Alberta

On July 22, 2020 at approximately 2:45pm, Turner VAlley RCMP, Fire and EMS responded to a single motorcycle collision with a deer on Highway 22 just north of the town of Turner Valley. 

Three motorcyclists were travelling south on Highway 22 just north of the town of Turner Valley, when a deer ran out of the ditch into the path of one of the riders.  A 34 year old male from Calgary, Alberta was transported to hospital  by ground ambulance with unknown injuries. 

Speed was not a factor in this incident. 

No further updates will be provided.

