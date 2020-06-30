Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Announced

TORONTO (June 24, 2020) – Lanny McDonald, Chairman of the Hockey Hall of Fame announced today that six individuals have been elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Honoured Membership, in both the Player and Builder Category. The vote took place today at the annual meeting of the Selection Committee in Toronto and remotely in North America and Europe.

“The Hockey Hall of Fame is proud to welcome these hockey legends as Honoured Members,” said Lanny McDonald. “Their contributions to the game of hockey are well documented and their election to the Hockey Hall of Fame is richly deserved.”

In the Builder Category, one individual was elected.

Ken Holland began post playing career as a scout with the Detroit Red Wings in 1985. From there he moved up to the post of Assistant General Manager of the Red, while also acting as GM of their American Hockey League affiliate. Named the Detroit Red Wings’ GM in 1997 he then spent 22 seasons in that post winning three Stanley Cup Championships. During his tenure in Detroit his team won more combined regular season and playoff games (1,044) than any other NHL franchise.

“I am incredibly humbled by this honour,” said Holland. “I am in this game because I loved it as a young man and I am happy to have been able to stay in the game.”

In the Player Category, five individuals were elected.

Marian HossaSlovak native, Marian Hossa, was the Ottawa Senators’ first round selection in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. After seven seasons in Ottawa, he then had stints with three other NHL teams before playing his final eight seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. With the Blackhawks, Hossa won Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Overall, in 1309 NHL regular season games, he recorded 525 goals and 609 assists.

“This honour means so much to me,” said Hossa. “I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I have learned so much about life through the game of hockey and am very appreciative of this recognition.”

Jarome Iginla played over 15 seasons with the Calgary Flames from 1996 – 2013 and led the team in scoring during 11 of those seasons. A three-time NHL First All-Star Team member, the Edmonton (AB) native recorded 1300 points in 1554 NHL regular season games (on four NHL teams). He also was a member of Team Canada at three Olympic Games, winning gold medals in 2002 and 2010.

“This selection is hard to believe and makes me reflect and look back on my career,” said Iginla. “I was always just trying to make the NHL and this recognition means a lot to me and my family.”

Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round in the 1979 Entry Draft, Kevin Lowe would go on to play 13 seasons with the Oilers, winning five Stanley Cup championships. After being traded to the New York Rangers in 1992, Lowe played four more seasons adding a sixth Stanley Cup in 1994.

“I think I perhaps represent the next level of guys who helped to win championships,” said Lowe. “I appreciate that my contributions to the teams I played on are being recognized in this way.”

A native of Chateauguay, Quebec, Kim St-Pierre played boys’ hockey until she was 18 years of age. From there she played on the women’s team at McGill University and began her storied career in the CWHL and representing Canada on the international stage. Backstopping the Canadian Women’s National team, St-Pierre won three Olympic gold medals and five World Women’s Championships Gold Medals. While playing for Canada she posted a career 1.17 GAA and a 0.939 save percentage.

“Hockey has always been my passion and this is a very special honour,” said St-Pierre. “When I was growing up it was only boys and when that changed my dream was able to come through. I’m grateful and would like to thank all of my coaches and my family.”

Doug Wilson was the 7th overall selection by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1977 Amateur Draft. He would play 14 seasons with the Blackhawks, leading all team defencemen in scoring for 10 consecutive seasons. Traded to the San Jose Sharks in 1991, he played his final two seasons with the team before later moving over into team management. In 1024 NHL regular season games, Wilson recorded 237 goals and 590 assists.

“I’m not even a Hall of Famer in my own house, so joining this club means the world to me,” said Wilson. “I would like to thank all of the people who have been so good to me in this game.”

The 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration is tentatively scheduled on Monday, November 16th in Toronto (preceded by the traditional slate of “Induction Weekend” events beginning on Friday, November 13th, including the annual “Hockey Hall of Fame Game” hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs). Due to the continued fluidity of developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic (including the NHL’s Return to Play Plan, etc.), the Hall of Fame is not accepting ticket orders for the 2020 Induction events at this time. Stay tuned for further announcements in the upcoming weeks which will be posted via HHOF.com and other HHOF social media platforms.