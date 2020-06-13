  • June 13, 2020
Highwood River Monitoring Update June 12, 2020

The status of the Highwood River is Normal. All looks good for the weekend and coming week. River levels and flow have come down and snowmelt in the mountains is progressing normally. There is a system developing that will bring rain this weekend but so far, there are no immediate concerns with the forecast.

The Town is monitoring the river closely during the annual spring thaw. If an advisory is issued, the LED signs will be changed, and we will share the information immediately. For more information about this update, view River Monitoring Update: June 12, 2020.

Visit the Emergency Management webpage for handy information and links about river monitoring and other ways to be prepared for an emergency.

