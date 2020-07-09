Highway 3 Twinning Creates Jobs, Improves Highways

The Government of Alberta will twin a 46-kilometre stretch of Highway 3 between Taber and Burdett.

The twinning project will support about 755 jobs and will drive economic recovery and diversification in southern Alberta. Twinning Highway 3 will improve safety along this increasingly busy portion of the highway.

“This project is part of our government’s $10-billion economic recovery program. We need to build, diversify and create jobs following the largest financial hit in Alberta’s history. These projects lay the foundation for the private sector to create thousands of well-paying jobs for workers while creating many spinoff benefits for Alberta — including making communities more attractive to businesses looking to relocate. A strong highway network is vital to create jobs, spur economic growth and get Alberta back on track to economic recovery and growth.”Jason Kenney, Premier

“The agri-business sector is a key part of Alberta’s economic recovery. That’s why we are investing in critical infrastructure that creates jobs now and ensures that we can support the growth of this important sector. Twinning Highway 3 makes the roads safer, more efficient, and gets Albertans working when jobs are needed most.”Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation

“The twinning of Highway 3, between Taber and Burdett, will not only increase safety in the movement of goods, services and people but it will also be a major infrastructure tool in helping establish this busy corridor as the agri-food hub of Canada.”Grant Hunter, MLA for Taber-Warner

Highway 3 is a vital east-west link, and is the major connector between Saskatchewan and British Columbia, south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Designed to improve long-term productivity, the Highway 3 twinning project is part of the more than $10-billion infrastructure spending announced as part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan. This spending includes: $6.9 billion Budget 2020 capital spending; $980 million accelerated for Capital Maintenance and Renewal; $150 million for Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program and water infrastructure projects; $600 million in strategic infrastructure projects; $500 million in municipal infrastructure; and $1.5 billion for Keystone XL.

Alberta’s government is helping create thousands of good jobs for Albertans by building schools, roads and other core infrastructure that benefit Albertans and communities. It will further diversify our economy by helping sectors grow and succeed and return investment to our province by ensuring we have the most competitive tax environment in Canada.

Quick facts

Construction will begin in 2021.

The project will take about three years to complete.

In addition to twinning, there will be key intersection improvements, in particular at Highway 877 at Grassy Lake.

This stretch of Highway 3 sees about 3,900 vehicles per day.

Multimedia