High River SW Dike Progress – Increased Truck Traffic

HIGH RIVER, AB:  Residents should expect an increase in truck traffic on 12th Avenue beginning Friday, June 12 related to construction work on the SW dike.

The trucks will be carrying clay from Calgary that will be used to build the core of the SW dike.

The trucks will be exiting off Highway 2 onto 12th Avenue and traveling west to the construction site entrance, which is just west of Highwood Trail. 12th Avenue west of the roundabout will remain open to all traffic. However, residents are asked to be aware of large trucks sharing the road and to follow any directional signage.

The SW dike is expected to be completed later this year.

Read about the Tender Award.

Visit  the Town’s Major Projects Map at highriver.ca.for additional details on this and all major infrastructure projects.

Photo courtesy of Mayor Craig Snodgrass

