High River Spray Park has Re-opened

Please enjoy Parks & Rec’s virtual & outdoor activities!

The Spray Park has re-opened with new rules and hours. Hours of use will be split into two time frames, with cleaning occurring mid-day. Users are invited to enjoy the park from 11 am to 2:30 pm or 3:30 to 7 pm, seven days a week. Visit the website for more details.

There are a lot of questions about when the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex will be re-opening. We ask for your patience for now. The situation in High River is different from some communities which have already partially or fully re-opened their indoor rec facilities.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has a lease with the Town to operate a COVID testing station at the BSRC. The Town fully supports this vital and important work as AHS tests and traces the virus to help limit its spread. Also, renovation work is underway in the pool area and the large arena.

We hope everyone is enjoying the use of the Spray Park and other playgrounds and enjoying the summer (we have no control over the rain!)

Stay tuned for re-opening updates in the near future. In the meantime, Town programming staff are offering virtual and outdoor activities this summer, such as Geo Adventure and Zumba. Check the Parks & Recreation Facebook page for more information.