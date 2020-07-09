  • July 9, 2020
High River RCMP – Shoplifting at No Frills

High River, AB – On June 25, 2020, a female suspect entered the No Frills in High River.  The female proceeded to fill her cart with groceries, then hid out of view of the surveillance cameras to place these groceries into bags.  The female exited the store without paying for the groceries, and left in black, newer model Honda car.  The female, shown in the photo below, appears to be in her late 40s, early 50s, heavier set, with dirty blonde hair.  High river RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the female suspect. 

If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

