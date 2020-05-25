High River RCMP Investigate Break & Enter

High River, Alberta – On May 23, 2020, the High River RCMP received a report of a break and enter that occurred the previous night at Peak Potential Fitness located on 8th Avenue SE in High River.

The suspect gained entry into the building at a rear window. Once in the building, the suspect rifled through the business, took a chop saw and table saw, then proceeded to leave the building via the front entrance of the business.

High River RCMP members looking to speak with a male seen biking in the area behind Peak Potential Fitness at approximately 11:00 p.m. This male is described as Caucasian wearing a dark coloured hooded sweatshirt and riding a pedal bike towing a bike trailer.

Should you have information relating to this or any other crime, please contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.