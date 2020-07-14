High River RCMP Investigate Armed Robbery

High River, Alta. – On July 12, 2020, at 11:45 p.m., the High River RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 600 block of 5th Street S.E. in High River.

A male walked into the store in disguise with what was believed to be a firearm and demanded money and cigarettes. The lone store clerk was allegedly struck with the firearm, kicked by the suspect and sprayed in the face with bear spray prior to the suspect leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. It is believed the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

The clerk received minor injuries as a result of this incident and was treated at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

The suspect was wearing (see photos below):

· Large dark coloured hooded sweater

· White N-95 style mask

· Light coloured pants

· White sneakers

· Slim build

High River RCMP continue to investigate and are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident or identifying those responsible. Please contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.