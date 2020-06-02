High River RCMP: Attempted Theft of Vehicle

High River, AB – On May 5, 2020, two suspects attempted to steal a vehicle in the Hampton’s area of High River. The suspects were driving a newer model black Ram truck with custom tire rims and a chrome front grill. The driver description is unknown, but the second suspect is male, shown in the attached photos.

If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).