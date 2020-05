On April 28, 2020, a resident in High River found a unique axe in the bushes behind Eagleview Estates. High River RCMP have been unable to determine the owner of the property and are seeking the public’s assistance to return the axe to it’s rightful owner. The axe is a replica viking axe and does have two identifying tags/stickers on it.

Please contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 should you have any information regarding the owner of the axe.