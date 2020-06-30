High River Library Prepares to Re-open

On July 2, 2020 the High River Library building will open again to the public. You’ll see some changes in both routines and requirements to protect everyone’s health and safety, but please know that how we fulfill our vision doesn’t change what we want to be for you. High River Library is still a welcoming place to fulfill your learning needs, satisfy your curiosity and stimulate your imagination.

Keep an eye on our website or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for current info on library happenings.

Hours of Service

From July 2 to September 5:

Monday 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Tuesday 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM for vulnerable populations 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM general opening Wednesday 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM Thursday 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM for vulnerable populations 11:00 AM to 6:30 PM general opening Friday 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saturday 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday Closed

The first hour of service on Tuesdays and Thursdays (10:00 am to 11:00 am) is designated for vulnerable populations (typically seniors and persons with underlying health conditions).

Visiting the Library

Sanitize your hands when entering the building.

while in the building. Pre-book computer time by calling us at 403-652-2917 .

by calling us at . Please be patient. We are limiting the number of patrons inside the building at any one time.

at any one time. Limit your visit to no more than 60 minutes.

Do not visit the library if you:

have a fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, or shortness of breath

have travelled recently

have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19

Programs and Events

The library will be offering outdoor, in-person programming this summer. It will be limited capacity, weather-dependent, and will follow provincial health guidelines. Check our calendar or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram for details.

Not Yet!

In-library events and programs

Group room bookings

Book sale items (Although we are working on a way to provide access soon)

In-library use of board games, puzzles, children’s iPad

We are not accepting book donations right now.

Monetary gifts to the library are greatly appreciated and can be given through our Canada Helps account.

Health and Safety

Here are some of the things we’re doing to keep everyone safe.

Mask use for staff in public areas is required. Mask use for patrons is strongly encouraged.

Hand sanitization stations are located throughout the building.

Signage on physical distancing guidelines (2 metres or 6 feet) is posted in the building.

Plexiglass barriers have been installed on the circulation desk.

All library materials are quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours before being recirculated.

Computer Use

Make an appointment to use our computers by calling us at 403-652-2917 .

. Computers are no longer self-serve. A staff member must log you on to your station.

Sessions are limited to 60 minutes unless advance arrangements are made.

Keep the keyboard cover on the keyboard.

Stations are cleaned after each use.

Tech help will be offered via a remote login to your station.

Borrowing and Returning

Curbside service will still be available if you are uncomfortable entering the library building.

Due dates have been extended and automatic renewals are in effect for High River Library-owned items.

Interlibrary loan is between Marigold member libraries at this time.

at this time. We are still loaning out all of our regular items (sewing machine, Cricut, walking poles, Kitchen Aid stand mixer, tool kit, microscope, telescope, etc.) as well as some of our board games and puzzles.

Other Services