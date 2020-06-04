High River Library Offers Curbside Service

Curbside Service

We missed you! On Monday, June 1 the High River Library will begin curbside pick-up service.

Library patrons can place holds online using their account, by emailing the library or by calling 403-652-2917. Loans are restricted to 10 items per card at this time.

Libraries you can order items from

There is currently no province-wide interlibrary loan system, but several libraries in the Marigold Regional System are participating in interlibrary loan services on a smaller scale. That means that as long as an item is owned by one of the following libraries, you can order an item and receive it. To see if an item is owned by one of these libraries, you can narrow your search in the online catalogue.

High River

Banff

Beiseker

Cereal

Delia

Hanna

Irricana

Okotoks

Strathmore

Three Hills

Youngstown

Days/Times for Pickup

Once you are notified that your holds are available please contact us (403-652-2917) to make an appointment for pickup. Services are available 6 days per week at the following times:

Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Tuesday and Friday from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Saturday from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Returns

Returns will be accepted on Tuesdays only in outdoor drop box in order to ensure proper quarantining of library items. If you are unable to return items on Tuesdays, please contact the library to make alternate arrangements.

Safety Considerations

While the covers have been wiped with antibacterial cleaner and the items isolated for 7 days before recirculating, books cannot be effectively cleaned and disinfected. COVID-19 can survive on surfaces for up to 72 hours, so you may wish to quarantine your items before use and avoid touching your face while reading.

If you are immune compromised or otherwise susceptible to COVID-19, please do not borrow items from the library.

Read more about precautions the library is taking.

Library Re-opening

The library building remains closed to the public until Phase 2 of re-opening the Alberta economy. We are assessing our options to deliver services in a considered, safe way for patrons and staff. At this point in time, we do not have a specific date for re-opening the library building. We will work through any individual account problems with you when regular services resume. Please do not be concerned about fines, due dates or other issues.

Free Memberships

Cards are free right now! Fill out the online form to get a card.

Online Services

Use of our electronic resources as always is free with your library card and includes access to eBooks, audiobooks, local, national and international newspapers, movies, music, magazines and online courses and learning for children and adults.

Click here to find our digital library.

For More Information

Contact:

Mary Zazelenchuk, Director

director@highriverlibrary.ca

403-652-2917