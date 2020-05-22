High River Home Invasion – RCMP

High River RCMP are looking for information regarding a home invasion that occurred between May 15th – May 16th, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 03:00 a.m.

The crime occurred at a house that is in close proximity to the High River Library on 1 Street SW and 8 Avenue SW. Police believe that this occurrence is related to an earlier fire-pit gathering near 1st Street SW, between 8th and 9th avenues SW. A 35 year old male was knocked out in his residence while he lay in bed. When he awoke at 06:00 am he discovered that he had also been robbed. It is believed that 2 males left in a black Cadillac after breaking into the males’ residence and possibly returned to the party.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.