High River Farmers’ Market Re-opens

After much planning and organizing, we are excited to share that we are OPEN FOR BUSINESS!

Our first market was on JUNE 25th, and will continue weekly until September 17th. With many returning vendors, plus some new exciting businesses, we are hopeful for a wonderful summer season of the High River Farmers’ Market!

While we are very happy to get things rolling this year, due to COVID-19 there are some changes to operations and protocols for the Farmers’ Market that we will be putting into place for the safety of everyone attending.

We will have a dedicated Entrance and Exit, both on the 1st Street end of 4th Avenue, where we will monitor the number of people on the street throughout the market.

This year, we are encouraging a “Shop, Don’t Stop” method to our market, with the U-shape shopping layout, and one-way flow. Each week through our Facebook page we will advertise which vendors are going to be at our market, along with the products they will have available, to help customers through the market.

There will be hand sanitizing stations at the Entrance and Exit of the market for your use.

We are asking that our valued customers limit to one person per household (with the exception of support persons) and that we leave all furry friends at home – except service animals. Trust me, we are going to miss the cuddles!

We can’t wait to see you on 4th Avenue next week, stay tuned to our Facebook page for more updates!

The High River Farmers’ Market Team