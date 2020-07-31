  • July 31, 2020
High Country Lodge and Glen Mead Park Fencing

Westwinds Communities will be installing a fence on the north side of High Country Lodge by mid-August. 

The new fencing will secure the property for our seniors  in order to maintain COVID-19 pre-cautions. The new fence will extend from the gazebo, connect to the fence by Glen Mead Park I (Northwest side) and Glen Mead Park III (Southwest side) and complement existing fencing.  More than ever, maintaining diligence in our COVID-19 pre-cautions is paramount to ensuring our resident and tenant safety and security.

High Country Lodge

