Helping Families in Crisis Avoid Disconnection

Direct Energy and United Way are excited to announce that the Direct Energy Emergency Fund will continue to support vulnerable Alberta families in 2020.

The impact of COVID-19, compounded by the challenges faced by Alberta’s energy sector, has put significant financial stress on families across the province. United Way’s Direct Energy Emergency Fund provides a helping hand for hundreds of Alberta families and reduces the risk of debt due to utility bills in arrears or disconnection notices. Since it began in 2017, Direct Energy has committed more than $575,000 to the Fund.

“With almost one million customers, we understand the financial challenges many Albertans are facing. We want to help those who need it most,” said Tanis Kozak, Vice President and General Manager, Canada, Direct Energy. “Since the fund kicked off in 2017, the Direct Energy Emergency Fund has delivered much-needed financial relief for over 900 individuals and families struggling with basic needs, including natural gas and electricity bills.”

For more information, visit www.directenergy.ca/alberta/emergencyfund

The funds are currently only available to Albertans within the service areas for the United Way of Calgary and Area and the Alberta Northwest Region. This includes: