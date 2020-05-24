Greener Ideal

Just because you are social distancing doesn’t mean you have to eat canned meat product and mushy vegetables. The grocery supply chain still has plenty of food and many restaurants are offering delivery and carryout options, and there are plenty of healthy eating under quarantine options to be had from both.

If you decide to go with restaurant delivery, many restaurants as well as delivery services like GrubHub, Uber Eats, and Postmates have protocols in place to ensure minimal contact between you and the person giving you your food, such as porch drop, cash free, and no signing rules. Likewise, many major grocery store chains have pickup options already established, and you can use them to get your groceries without ever having to go inside a store.

If you have a pantry full of food, there are plenty of websites that can give you dinner ideas. Search for recipes based on what you have on hand. Trying new recipes and cooking techniques is a great way to stay occupied while you are sheltering in place, as well.

Just because you can’t eat at your favorite restaurant or try your favorite recipe doesn’t mean you can’t eat well during this global pandemic. Learn more about healthy eating under quarantine from the infographic below.