Grants Now Available from CREB® REALTOR® Community Foundation

City of Calgary, June 3, 2020 –

Grant applications are now open from CREB® REALTOR® Community Foundation to support local housing and shelter related initiatives.

The Foundation has introduced three new grant programs to create housing (Legacy Grants), to keep people housed (Community Grants) and to improve housing quality (Transformation Grants).

“Our new giving framework builds on the foundation’s long legacy of giving,” said Sharon Bercuson, chair of CREB® REALTOR® Community Foundation. “I’m thrilled to see it all coming to life and especially proud to showcase the community spirit of REALTORS® in a time when people need it most.”

CREB® Legacy Grants are the Foundation’s signature funding stream, with the goal of making substantial, progressive changes for communities in the area of housing and shelter.

CREB® Community Grants support projects that improve the opportunity for people to stay in their home and community.

CREB® Transformation Grants respond to community infrastructure needs by helping expand, renovate and/or repair existing spaces.

“By diversifying the Foundation’s giving strategy, we can tackle community need from multiple angles, said Jason Yule, CREB®’s manager, Communications & Community Investment. “This is how we think we can make the largest impact and support our non-profit partners who make it all happen.”

Grant applications are open until Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Successful applicants will be notified by Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Full instructions on how to apply are available on creb.com/community_investment/granting.

Prospective applicants should read all requirements information and funding criteria prior to entering the submission process.

For more information, please visit creb.com and check out CREB® REALTOR® Community Foundation’s grant programs brochure.