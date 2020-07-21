Funding Boost for Unemployed Apprentices

Financial support will help about 3,300 unemployed apprenticeships continue their training.

Eligible apprentices under the Apprentice Training Award will now receive $1,500 during their classroom instruction period, up from $1,000 offered when the program began in 2016.

Financial support is designed to assist apprentices who are unemployed continue in their apprenticeship program. The funds are intended to help apprentices manage costs like tuition, books, material fees, tools, transportation and living expenses during their classroom instruction period.

“Alberta’s Recovery Plan is an ambitious plan to build, diversify and create jobs. As our economy recovers and labour market demand increases, we need skilled people to fill those jobs. That is why we are increasing financial support to about 3,300 unemployed apprentices so they can continue their training and get back to work.”Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education

“Skilled tradespeople are the backbone of Alberta’s economy. Their work has been critical to several essential sectors during the pandemic, and they will continue to support the Alberta economy as it moves towards economic recovery. This investment will help apprentices continue their classroom training so they can get back to work.”Paul Verhesen, partner, Clark Builders

“Fostering careers in the skilled trades is incredibly important for both Alberta’s economy and our communities. The Building Trades of Alberta is pleased the province will increase the Apprenticeship Training Award, which will further assist thousands of apprentices in Alberta as they continue their paths to becoming certified journeypersons in the trade of their choice.”Terry Parker, executive director, Building Trades Alberta

“It has been a challenging time for our province – this support from the Government of Alberta will ensure unemployed apprentices can continue their education. This increase in the Apprentice Training Award will provide additional support when apprentices truly need it.”Ray Block, president and CEO, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology

“As the economy recovers, we know the demand for the innovative, highly skilled tradespeople industry requires will continue to grow. SAIT welcomes the government’s financial support for apprentices. This support will assist them through their important training as they advance their meaningful careers that will be key to Alberta’s prosperity.”Brad Donaldson, vice-president, academic, SAIT

“The path to a rewarding career is the skilled trades and our apprenticeship community, employers and educators know the importance of apprentices in our province. That means supplying them with jobs and opportunities to attend technical training. We must retain our apprentices and support them to complete their chosen programs. This Apprentice Training Award has helped over 9000 apprentices and it can help so many more. On behalf of the Alberta Apprenticeship and Industry Training board, we encourage apprentices to continue on their path to Trade certification and take advantage of this Award.”j’Amey Bevan, board chair, Alberta Apprenticeship and Industry Training Board

“ASEC is very grateful for this award funding increase. Trades and technology graduates will be essential for rebuilding our economy following the provincial reopening – this increased funding for apprenticeship education will encourage prospective students and will support current learners. Reskilling is important for recession-proofing Alberta, and this investment in our trades student membership comes at a very impactful time.”Emmanauel Barker, director, public relations and advocacy, Alberta Students’ Executive Council

Eligible apprentices will be notified about how to apply for the Apprentice Training Award once they begin their classroom instruction. Eligible apprentices will begin receiving the increased award in September 2020. Information is available at tradesecrets.ab.ca.

Alberta’s government is helping create thousands of good jobs for Albertans by building schools, roads and other core infrastructure that benefits Albertans and communities. It will further diversify our economy by helping sectors grow and succeed and return investment to our province by ensuring we have the most competitive tax environment in Canada.

