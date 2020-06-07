Funding Boost for More Playgrounds

Twenty-six playground projects across Alberta that had not previously been funded will now move forward thanks to a boost of $5 million.
Alberta Education recently expanded its playground funding criteria to get more playgrounds built than would have otherwise. This funding comes from the existing capital budget and will support 18 school divisions in building the new playgrounds, supplementing their fundraising efforts.
“Our government is proud to support school divisions with this new funding – especially now. It is crucial, now more than ever, to help projects like these move ahead for schools and communities during these challenging times. Playgrounds are extremely important to local communities and provide a place for all children to explore, develop and have fun!”Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education
Alberta Education provides grant funding of up to $250,000 per school to support the construction of a playground for eligible projects. School communities that wish to exceed $250,000 can use fundraising to supplement the project.
The additional funding is intended to address playgrounds at schools that were replaced on the same site as their original building and new school projects announced between April and December 2013 where the playground has not yet been built.
“We are pleased to see this additional money for playgrounds not previously funded. ASCA members support government funding for playground facilities. Physical activity and social interaction are essential in student development and well-being. School councils often work with their parent fundraising associations for years before funding is obtained to complete playground projects that are fundamental to the school community.”Brandi Rai, president, Alberta School Councils’ Association
“We are thrilled to hear the exciting and fantastic news that our school will be receiving $150,000 this summer to break ground on our long-awaited playground. We want to give a heartfelt thank you to the Alberta government and our MLA, Searle Turton, for their support of the students and staff at our school. Combined with our committee fundraising efforts, we are hoping to have a playground by the start of the school year. It is so exciting to have students, staff, parents, community and government come together to make this project a reality.”Michelle Kincheloe, president, Prescott Learning Centre Fundraising Foundation
Grant funding remains available to those schools that have not received the Education playground grant to upgrade or replace an existing playground through the Community Facility Enhancement Program.
Moving forward, any new school with K-6 programming will have funding for a playground included in their capital budgets.
Approved playground funding
|School Division
|Playground Project
|Approved Funding
|Battle River School Division
|Bashaw School
|$150,000
|Chester Ronning Replacement School
|$212,000
|Buffalo Trail School Division
|E.H. Walter School
|$250,000
|Irma School
|$250,000
|Calgary School Division
|New Brighton School
|$100,000
|Peter Lougheed School
|$250,000
|William D. Pratt School
|$250,000
|Calgary Roman Catholic Separate School Division
|Our Lady of Grace School
|$50,000
|East Central Alberta Catholic Separate School Division
|St. Thomas Aquinas School Replacement
|$250,000
|Edmonton Catholic Separate School Division
|Ben Calf Robe
|$250,000
|St. Brendan Catholic School
|$105,000
|Edmonton School Division
|Ivor Dent School
|$250,000
|Mature Neighborhood Project (Westlawn Cluster)
|$250,000
|Mill Creek School
|$242,000
|Elk Island School Division
|Ardrossan Elementary
|$210,000
|Grasslands School Division
|Tilley Replacement School
|$190,000
|Northern Lights School Division
|Cold Lake Elementary School
|$132,000
|Palliser School Division
|Huntsville School
|$215,000
|Parkland School Division
|Prescott Learning Centre
|$150,000
|Stony Plain Central Replacement School
|$240,000
|Prairie Land School Division
|Delia School Replacement
|$162,000
|Prairie Rose School Division
|Schuler School
|$132,000
|Red Deer School Division
|Westpark Middle School
|$250,000
|St. Paul School Division
|Ashmont Elementary and Secondary Replacement School
|$245,000
|St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Separate School Division
|Replacement of Father Lacombe Catholic School
|$250,000
|Sturgeon School Division
|Sturgeon School Division Camilla School Replacement
|$190,000