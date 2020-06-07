Funding Boost for More Playgrounds

Twenty-six playground projects across Alberta that had not previously been funded will now move forward thanks to a boost of $5 million.

Alberta Education recently expanded its playground funding criteria to get more playgrounds built than would have otherwise. This funding comes from the existing capital budget and will support 18 school divisions in building the new playgrounds, supplementing their fundraising efforts.

“Our government is proud to support school divisions with this new funding – especially now. It is crucial, now more than ever, to help projects like these move ahead for schools and communities during these challenging times. Playgrounds are extremely important to local communities and provide a place for all children to explore, develop and have fun!”Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education

Alberta Education provides grant funding of up to $250,000 per school to support the construction of a playground for eligible projects. School communities that wish to exceed $250,000 can use fundraising to supplement the project.

The additional funding is intended to address playgrounds at schools that were replaced on the same site as their original building and new school projects announced between April and December 2013 where the playground has not yet been built.

“We are pleased to see this additional money for playgrounds not previously funded. ASCA members support government funding for playground facilities. Physical activity and social interaction are essential in student development and well-being. School councils often work with their parent fundraising associations for years before funding is obtained to complete playground projects that are fundamental to the school community.”Brandi Rai, president, Alberta School Councils’ Association

“We are thrilled to hear the exciting and fantastic news that our school will be receiving $150,000 this summer to break ground on our long-awaited playground. We want to give a heartfelt thank you to the Alberta government and our MLA, Searle Turton, for their support of the students and staff at our school. Combined with our committee fundraising efforts, we are hoping to have a playground by the start of the school year. It is so exciting to have students, staff, parents, community and government come together to make this project a reality.”Michelle Kincheloe, president, Prescott Learning Centre Fundraising Foundation

Grant funding remains available to those schools that have not received the Education playground grant to upgrade or replace an existing playground through the Community Facility Enhancement Program.

Moving forward, any new school with K-6 programming will have funding for a playground included in their capital budgets.

Approved playground funding

School Division Playground Project Approved Funding Battle River School Division Bashaw School $150,000 Chester Ronning Replacement School $212,000 Buffalo Trail School Division E.H. Walter School $250,000 Irma School $250,000 Calgary School Division New Brighton School $100,000 Peter Lougheed School $250,000 William D. Pratt School $250,000 Calgary Roman Catholic Separate School Division Our Lady of Grace School $50,000 East Central Alberta Catholic Separate School Division St. Thomas Aquinas School Replacement $250,000 Edmonton Catholic Separate School Division Ben Calf Robe $250,000 St. Brendan Catholic School $105,000 Edmonton School Division Ivor Dent School $250,000 Mature Neighborhood Project (Westlawn Cluster) $250,000 Mill Creek School $242,000 Elk Island School Division Ardrossan Elementary $210,000 Grasslands School Division Tilley Replacement School $190,000 Northern Lights School Division Cold Lake Elementary School $132,000 Palliser School Division Huntsville School $215,000 Parkland School Division Prescott Learning Centre $150,000 Stony Plain Central Replacement School $240,000 Prairie Land School Division Delia School Replacement $162,000 Prairie Rose School Division Schuler School $132,000 Red Deer School Division Westpark Middle School $250,000 St. Paul School Division Ashmont Elementary and Secondary Replacement School $245,000 St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Separate School Division Replacement of Father Lacombe Catholic School $250,000 Sturgeon School Division Sturgeon School Division Camilla School Replacement $190,000

