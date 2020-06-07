  • June 7, 2020
  • Last Update June 4, 2020 11:48 pm
  • Alberta, Canada
Funding Boost for More Playgrounds

Gateway Gazette Contributor
Twenty-six playground projects across Alberta that had not previously been funded will now move forward thanks to a boost of $5 million.

Alberta Education recently expanded its playground funding criteria to get more playgrounds built than would have otherwise. This funding comes from the existing capital budget and will support 18 school divisions in building the new playgrounds, supplementing their fundraising efforts.

“Our government is proud to support school divisions with this new funding – especially now. It is crucial, now more than ever, to help projects like these move ahead for schools and communities during these challenging times. Playgrounds are extremely important to local communities and provide a place for all children to explore, develop and have fun!”Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education

Alberta Education provides grant funding of up to $250,000 per school to support the construction of a playground for eligible projects. School communities that wish to exceed $250,000 can use fundraising to supplement the project.

The additional funding is intended to address playgrounds at schools that were replaced on the same site as their original building and new school projects announced between April and December 2013 where the playground has not yet been built.

“We are pleased to see this additional money for playgrounds not previously funded. ASCA members support government funding for playground facilities. Physical activity and social interaction are essential in student development and well-being. School councils often work with their parent fundraising associations for years before funding is obtained to complete playground projects that are fundamental to the school community.”Brandi Rai, president, Alberta School Councils’ Association

“We are thrilled to hear the exciting and fantastic news that our school will be receiving $150,000 this summer to break ground on our long-awaited playground. We want to give a heartfelt thank you to the Alberta government and our MLA, Searle Turton, for their support of the students and staff at our school. Combined with our committee fundraising efforts, we are hoping to have a playground by the start of the school year. It is so exciting to have students, staff, parents, community and government come together to make this project a reality.”Michelle Kincheloe, president, Prescott Learning Centre Fundraising Foundation

Grant funding remains available to those schools that have not received the Education playground grant to upgrade or replace an existing playground through the Community Facility Enhancement Program.

Moving forward, any new school with K-6 programming will have funding for a playground included in their capital budgets.

Approved playground funding

School DivisionPlayground ProjectApproved Funding
Battle River School DivisionBashaw School$150,000
Chester Ronning Replacement School$212,000
Buffalo Trail School DivisionE.H. Walter School$250,000
Irma School$250,000
Calgary School DivisionNew Brighton School$100,000
Peter Lougheed School$250,000
William D. Pratt School$250,000
Calgary Roman Catholic Separate School DivisionOur Lady of Grace School$50,000
East Central Alberta Catholic Separate School DivisionSt. Thomas Aquinas School Replacement$250,000
Edmonton Catholic Separate School DivisionBen Calf Robe$250,000
St. Brendan Catholic School$105,000
Edmonton School DivisionIvor Dent School$250,000
Mature Neighborhood Project (Westlawn Cluster)$250,000
Mill Creek School$242,000
Elk Island School DivisionArdrossan Elementary$210,000
Grasslands School DivisionTilley Replacement School$190,000
Northern Lights School DivisionCold Lake Elementary School$132,000
Palliser School DivisionHuntsville School$215,000
Parkland School DivisionPrescott Learning Centre$150,000
Stony Plain Central Replacement School$240,000
Prairie Land School DivisionDelia School Replacement$162,000
Prairie Rose School DivisionSchuler School$132,000
Red Deer School DivisionWestpark Middle School$250,000
St. Paul School DivisionAshmont Elementary and Secondary Replacement School$245,000
St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Separate School DivisionReplacement of Father Lacombe Catholic School$250,000
Sturgeon School DivisionSturgeon School Division Camilla School Replacement$190,000

