  • May 25, 2020
  • Last Update May 22, 2020 5:42 pm
  • Alberta, Canada
Gateway Gazette

Foothills Lions Club Still Giving Back

Gateway Gazette Contributor


Melvin Jones Award

Dave Parson and John LeBoutillier

Foothills Lions Club (Alberta) President Dave Parson Presenting Lion John Le Boutillier with a prestigious Melvin Jones Award for Dedicated Humanitarian Services to Our Community. John is battling Cancer so please give him a shout out of encouragement. John is a wonderful Lion, dedicated to making our Community and the World at Large, a better place to live in. Congratulations to a Wonderful Lion from the entire FLC.

Oilfields Food Bank Donation

Lions' Food Bank donation

Black Diamond Deputy Mayor and Foothills Lions Member Darryl Lalonde (on the Left) presents Food Bank Chair Glen Cambers a Cheque for $1,000 to help our Community.

Update on Duck Derby

The Foothills Lions Club has postponed the Duck Derby draw to September 26, due to the pandemic. Location for the draw to be determined and posted at a later date. These are tickets sold under AGLC Raffle Permit #556155. All of the monies raised go to local schools for their Field Days. Sorry for the inconvenience, and thanks for your patience.

