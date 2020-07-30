Foothills County: Recreation Vehicle Use Update

Foothills Council has extended the recreational vehicle use provisions to August 26, 2020.

Foothills County recognizes the challenges some families and front-line workers face when trying to self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to assist our residents who need to self-isolate, the county has relaxed some of the rules regarding occupancy of recreational vehicles

For rural properties / acreages:

No more than 5 recreational vehicles are permitted on Country Residential or Agricultural parcels that have existing residences on them

Recreational vehicles outside of hamlets must be parked fully on the private property, not on the roads

Within hamlets:

No more than 1 recreational vehicle is permitted on a property within a Hamlet

If the recreational vehicle is parked on private property in a hamlet it must not overhang a sidewalk or roadway

A recreational vehicle may be occupied when parked on a roadway within a hamlet, subject to the following conditions: It must remain attached to the tow vehicle at all times No hoses or extension cords are to be left on / hanging over sidewalks No slides shall be extended on the left side of the trailer, that would protrude into the roadway Slides may be extended on the right side of the trailer as long as the slide does not obstruct a sidewalk



Septic disposal:

All landowners utilizing recreational vehicles shall ensure that the septic holding tanks are emptied into a proper sani-dump station or are emptied by a mobile vacuum truck service.