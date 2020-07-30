Foothills County: Recreation Vehicle Use Update

Foothills Council has extended the recreational vehicle use provisions to August 26, 2020.
Foothills County recognizes the challenges some families and front-line workers face when trying to self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to assist our residents who need to self-isolate, the county has relaxed some of the rules regarding occupancy of recreational vehicles
For rural properties / acreages:
- No more than 5 recreational vehicles are permitted on Country Residential or Agricultural parcels that have existing residences on them
- Recreational vehicles outside of hamlets must be parked fully on the private property, not on the roads
Within hamlets:
- No more than 1 recreational vehicle is permitted on a property within a Hamlet
- If the recreational vehicle is parked on private property in a hamlet it must not overhang a sidewalk or roadway
- A recreational vehicle may be occupied when parked on a roadway within a hamlet, subject to the following conditions:
- It must remain attached to the tow vehicle at all times
- No hoses or extension cords are to be left on / hanging over sidewalks
- No slides shall be extended on the left side of the trailer, that would protrude into the roadway
- Slides may be extended on the right side of the trailer as long as the slide does not obstruct a sidewalk
Septic disposal:
All landowners utilizing recreational vehicles shall ensure that the septic holding tanks are emptied into a proper sani-dump station or are emptied by a mobile vacuum truck service.