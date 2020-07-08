Fatal Single Motorcycle Collision Hwy 546, Turner Valley, Alberta

On July 7, 2020, at approximately 9:00pm Turner Valley RCMP and EMS responded to a single motorcycle collision on Highway 546 west in Foothills County, where it was determined a 24-year old Calgary, Alberta, male driver of the motorcycle was deceased on scene.

Four motorcyclists were travelling from Calgary to Sheep River Falls at the time of the incident.

Turner Valley RCMP and EMS managed the collision scene for the purposes of the investigation. It is believed that speed and inexperience were factors in the collision.

This is the second motorcycle collision on Highway 546 since June 9, 2020. On this date Turner Valley RCMP responded to a two motorcycle collision near Sandy McNabb camping area. In this incident two Calgary males were transported to hospital one by STARS and one by ground ambulance with non life threatening injuries.

Speed was a factor in this collision and both Calgary males were charged with Riding Without Supervision and Careless Driving, under the Traffic Safety Act.

Turner Valley RCMP would like to remind everyone to ride responsibly and follow the designated and posted speed limits. Failing to do so not only puts motorcycle enthusiasts but all motorists at risk.

No further updates will be provided.