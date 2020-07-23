  • July 23, 2020
Falun Gong Persecution: Statement from Premier Kenney

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement on the Chinese Communist Party’s campaign against Falun Gong:

“Today marks the 21st anniversary of the Communist Party of China’s violent repression of the spiritual cultivation practice of Falun Gong.

“Before July 20, 1999, the Communist Party of China tolerated and even encouraged the practice of Falun Gong, but since then it has persecuted adherents and detained them without due process. Credible reports describe the torture of many Falun Gong practitioners in detention, up to and including death.

“On this sad and solemn anniversary, we remember these martyrs to freedom of conscience and religion and we admire and applaud the strength and courage of the millions of Falun Gong practitioners still suffering persecution under a campaign of fear and intimidation that extends beyond the borders of the People’s Republic of China.”

