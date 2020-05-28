Edmonton Continuing Care Centre Taking Shape

Just over a year after construction started, the Gene Zwozdesky Centre at Norwood in Edmonton is taking shape.

Construction at the Gene Zwozdesky Centre at Norwood is progressing, is on schedule and starting to take shape.

About 160 construction workers are currently on site, working extended hours to keep this important and critical project on schedule and on budget.

With work progressing quickly and completion slated for early 2024, the project is expected to create 1,600 construction-related jobs.

Key markers of project progress to date include the relocation of underground 72kV transmission line, completion of excavation, and buildout of the foundation and concrete structure.

“I am constantly amazed and impressed by the expertise and commitment of our construction industry workers. Despite dealing with challenges such as the weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, they reflect the determination of Albertans to get the job done and they are an integral part in fuelling the restart of our economy.”Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

“It is exciting to see the Gene Zwozdesky Centre take shape. Seniors and complex care residents in and around Edmonton are one step closer to increased access to the quality continuing care they need. This facility will be a fitting tribute to Gene Zwozdesky. I hope everyone involved in the project is proud of it, and that it will stand as a reminder of Gene’s tireless dedication to making this province better for everyone.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

By the end of the year, the concrete structure will be up and the building envelope will be sealed. The focus will then shift to the building’s interior. Construction activity will concentrate on the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, and the installation of ceilings, floors, furnishings and partitions.

The project includes:

Construction of a new 40,000 square metre main facility.

Renovation of Angus McGugan Pavilion.

Demolition of the North Pavilion building and CHOICE Day Centre.

The Government of Alberta, in conjunction with public health officials, is carefully monitoring worksites across the province through the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the construction season proceeds while keeping workers safe. This will help ensure that not a single day of the construction season is lost and keep workers safe and construction sites open.

