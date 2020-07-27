Drowning is preventable! Join the Lifesaving Society Canada in bringing awareness to the drowning problem.

Over 400 people drown annually in Canada, making it the second leading cause of unintentional death for children and the third leading cause of unintentional death for adults with Indigenous, northern and new Canadians having a disproportionate mortality burden.

Statistics show that almost 70% of those who did drown never intended to go into the water and were often within 15 metres of safety. Nearly every Canadian has known someone who has drowned or had a near-drowning experience, whether personally or from his or her communities. To help reduce drowning, all Canadians are encouraged to:

Take the Lifesaving Society Swim to Survive Standard (teaches how to survive an unexpected fall into the water) and participate in a learn-to-swim program.

Wear a properly fitted lifejacket when out on a boat.

Refrain from drinking alcoholic beverages while participating in aquatic activities.

Ensure that children are under the direct supervision of an adult when around barrier-free bodies of water.

Source: Lifesaving Society