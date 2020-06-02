Distance Brings Us Together for Seniors’ Week 2020

Although we may be apart, Albertans will come together to celebrate seniors in innovative, creative ways, and ensure a fun Seniors’ Week 2020.

MLA Josephine Pon joins seniors at Rosslyn Lodge, Edmonton, filling planters

The 34th edition of Seniors’ Week runs June 1-7. We also celebrate Intergenerational Day on June 1, which promotes rich and sustainable connections between generations, and reduces ageism.

With some COVID-19 public health and safety measures still in place, traditional Seniors’ Week celebrations like large barbecues and teas are not possible. Seniors’ Week, which began in 1986, is still about taking the time, and finding ways, to honour and recognize seniors and their contributions to building Alberta.

On June 1, Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon will officially declare Seniors’ Week. Prior to COVID?19, Minister Pon selected the Seniors Outreach Program Society in Three Hills to co-host the provincial launch of Seniors’ Week 2020. The Three Hills group will now host the Seniors’ Week 2021 provincial launch event.

“Even if we can’t celebrate in person, I know Albertans will recognize and celebrate Seniors’ Week and Intergenerational Day. Seniors have provided a lifetime of service and lived through hard times. They have much to share with us. Let’s recognize those contributions and find new ways in these challenging times to celebrate the seniors in our lives – and all seniors.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“The celebration of Seniors’ Week is a much-anticipated event in our community. Our organization has been awarded the honour of co-hosting Seniors’ Week 2021 with the Alberta government. The added highlight will be to have Minister Josephine Pon in attendance for the opening ceremonies. Our plans are well underway for the event and we are already looking forward to it.”Rhoda Murray, chairperson, Seniors Outreach Program Society, Three Hills

Communities across Alberta have made official Seniors’ Week declarations and are offering tips for people:

Plan virtual intergenerational activities – such as dances, games, storytelling, interviews and family activities – and record them.

Host a virtual event by leveraging technology such as Zoom, FaceTime or Skype.

Send an old-fashioned letter or card.

Continue to check in with seniors who are isolated.

Offer to pick up groceries or run errands.

Recognize seniors on social media accounts.

Organize parades with people driving by seniors housing to wave.

When ordering a meal, order a second one, send it to a senior, and enjoy it together online.

Share what you’re doing for the seniors in your life using the #abseniors hashtag.

