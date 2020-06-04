Dispute Resolution for Mobile Home Site Residents

Mobile home site tenants and landlords can now apply to the government’s dispute resolution service for eviction-related matters.

Effective June 1, the government’s Residential Tenancy Dispute Resolution Service (RTDRS) will accept applications from mobile home site tenants and landlords for urgent issues related to site possession and termination of tenancy.

“Soon after the Mobile Home Sites Tenancies Amendment Act was tabled and Alberta was confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic, I recognized that the RTDRS was going to be an even more important service for landlords and tenants of mobile home sites as it relates to evictions and began work to prioritize this access for them. Doing so is another example of our government’s commitment to make life better for Albertans, which is even more important in these trying times.”Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

Under the Mobile Home Sites Tenancies Amendment Act, mobile home site tenants and landlords can access the RTDRS – a faster, less formal and less expensive alternative to the court system that helps resolve tenancy disputes for Albertans renting residential properties.

Quick facts

The RTDRS was launched in 2006 and now receives more than 11,000 applications annually.

Landlords and tenants can file applications for remedies of up to $50,000 through the RTDRS.

Priority is being given to applications for urgent mobile home site possession and termination of tenancy-related matters. Non-urgent mobile home site applications, for example those related to damages and security deposits, will be received beginning in fall 2020.

Currently, urgent applications are being heard in 10 to 15 business days after filing, and non-urgent applications are heard in about 30 to 45 business days. Timelines can change depending on the number and type of applications and the availability of hearing officers.

The RTDRS application fee is $75, while provincial court fees can range from $100 to $200.

The RTDRS application fee can be waived if it would cause financial hardship to the applicant.

The RTDRS is increasing its staff by four in response to increasing demand for the service.

