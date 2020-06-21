Disc Golf Course Coming to Okotoks

Disc golf is coming to Okotoks! Disc golf is becoming a popular outdoor activity; it is similar to golf but a disc is used instead of a ball and the hole is a metal basket. The use of the Okotoks course will be FREE and available to users during normal park hours (5am to midnight). With the help of volunteers, the Town will begin construction June 25 with completion expected later in July, weather permitting.

The location of the course will be in the forested area northeast of the Water Treatment Plant; parking will be available in the parking lot east of Rich’s Playground in Sheep River Park; please see map of disc golf and parking areas by clicking the buttons below.

Background of Project

Local residents and volunteers approached the Town in 2019 in hopes of getting a disc golf course created. This idea aligned with a 2019 capital project approved by Council to create a day use area in Sheep River Park. As the addition of a disc golf course is in alignment with the Town’s Recreation, Leisure and Parks Master Plan and Council’s strategic direction to strengthen a healthy and safe community, Parks made the decision to incorporate disc golf into Sheep River Park.