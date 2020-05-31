Demolition gets Underway on Misericordia Project

Expansion of the Misericordia Community Hospital emergency department in Edmonton continues to be on budget and schedule, with the start of demolition activities.

Demolition begins, signaling the start of construction to expand the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton.

Construction of the expanded emergency department will get underway this summer, with completion set for late 2022. Over the duration of this project, 445 well-paid jobs are expected to be created.

Demolition is starting on the far west end of the property at the former Family Medicine Centre and will move eastward through the west annex and the decommissioned chapel. Demolition work is expected to be complete by the end of June.

“The fact this very important project continues to be on schedule and within budget during a period of high uncertainty is a terrific reflection of the commitment, expertise and dedication of our contractors, staff and stakeholders. Projects like this are an integral part of our government’s relaunch strategy that invests in needed health infrastructure and gets Albertans back to work.”Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

“It is great news that this project is on track. A larger and more modern emergency department at the Misericordia will better meet the health-care needs of residents in west Edmonton. Our government is working hard to ensure we have the hospital facilities we need to provide the vital health care Albertans deserve.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

“We are grateful to government for this opportunity to create an enhanced emergency care environment that will better support our teams in doing their best every day. It also marks an important step in the revitalization of the Misericordia to meet the growing needs of residents of west Edmonton, and to be a vital partner in Alberta’s health-care system serving the Edmonton zone and northern Alberta for generations to come.”Patrick Dumelie, CEO, Covenant Health

The demolition team will start with selective exterior demolition, then move to demolition of the interior. Backhoes will carefully pull down sections of the buildings (exterior, interior and walls and roof), trucks will haul the material away and water trucks will hose down the area for dust control.

Because the Misericordia is an active care hospital, the project required extensive planning between the contractors, sub-contractors, Infrastructure and Covenant Health to minimize any impact on the hospital and the delivery of needed services and programs.

To ensure the public and workers are safe during demolition, strict safety protocols are in place for the safe removal of all materials.

When completed, the emergency department expansion will include space for six ambulance bays, emergency waiting and treatment areas, and diagnostic services. The new emergency department will accommodate 60,000 emergency department visits per year.

The Government of Alberta, in conjunction with public health officials, is carefully monitoring worksites across the province during the COVID pandemic to ensure the construction season proceeds while keeping workers safe. This will help ensure that not a single day of the construction season is lost and keep workers safe and construction sites open.

The protocols include:

Maintaining separation of at least six feet between workers.

Avoiding in-person meetings when possible. If held, the number of attendees should be limited and workers are required to maintain separation.

Ensuring personal hygiene practices and job sanitation measures have and continue to be implemented.

Directing anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms not to come to work and to self-isolate for 14 days.

