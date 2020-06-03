Dawgs 2020 WCBL Season Cancelled

Okotoks, AB… At a meeting of the Board of Governors of the Western Canadian Baseball League (“WCBL”) tonight, it was decided that the League had no alternative but to cancel the 2020 WCBL Season. The League made every effort to monitor the evolving COVID-19 crisis in hopes that sufficient progress would be made in containing the virus so as to enable play, if only for a shortened season, however with the ongoing restrictions on mass gatherings and a closed Canada/USA border, it had become clear that the 2020 WCBL Season could not “safely” proceed.

Dawgs thank their fans, in particular their sponsors and season ticket holders, for their phenomenal loyalty, patience and support. Regrettably, we will have to wait until the 2021 season to defend our WCBL Championship. The Dawgs urge all of our supporters to continue to respect and follow the guidelines prescribed by our vigilant government and health authorities. “Together we are going to beat this thing and come back firing in 2021!”

Go Okotoks! Go Alberta! Go Dawgs!

Please Note: Dawgs request that their 2020 Season Ticket Holders check their personal emails or visit the Dawgs website at www.dawgsbaseball.ca for details regarding the Dawgs Season Ticket Holders’ Credit & Bonus Credit or Refund Policy.