D-Day: Statement from Premier Kenney

Premier Jason Kenney issued this statement as Canada remembers the heroism of D-Day:

(June 6, 2020) “In the early hours of June 6, 1944, some 14,000 Canadian soldiers were crammed aboard transports off the coast of Normandy, awaiting orders to go ashore. Supported by seamen, airmen and paratroopers, their objective was Juno Beach and, ultimately, the opening of a second front in western Europe.

“The Allies had deceived the Nazis about the timing and location of their attacks, but defences were entrenched along France’s Atlantic coast. Canada’s soldiers would charge straight into the teeth of the German military.

“No words can describe the courage and discipline this took. Our soldiers made landfall in a maelstrom of bullets, bombs and smoke. Before the day was done, 359 would die. And once the beachhead was secure, months of hard fighting, death and suffering lay ahead in the push to break out of Normandy. But the front was opened and the Nazis’ days were numbered.

“As living memory fades, the valour of everyone who served on D-Day will endure, preserved by our reverence and respect. And the rows of graves at the Canadian War Cemetery in Bény-sur-Mer will always stand as silent proof of Canadians’ willingness to risk it all for freedom.

“This D-Day, we remember those who fought and died on that historic beach. Let’s vow to live in a way that honours their sacrifice.”