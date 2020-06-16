Cutting Red Tape to Stimulate the Economy

Bill 22, the Red Tape Reduction Implementation Act, 2020, clears the way for businesses to operate more efficiently and freely as we prepare for the reopening of the economy.

The bill proposes 14 legislative changes across six different ministries. Several of these changes work to promote job creation and support economic growth by removing unnecessary burdens imposed on Albertans and businesses. The remaining changes focus on expediting government approvals, enhancing government transparency, eliminating outdated requirements, and reducing the administrative burden on municipalities.

“Especially now, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to think about ways to make government work better for Albertans. Bill 22 addresses a number of red tape issues, frees up our economy, and will help get Albertans back to work.”Grant Hunter, Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction

Highlights of the bill include:

Making it easier and more affordable for non-profits to operate in Alberta.

Improving the efficiency of changes to surface rights agreements.

Reducing trade barriers for grazing leases.

Eliminating unnecessary delays in the oil sands approval process.

Providing more effective and timely online access to statistical government information and reports.

“Alberta is open for business and that includes supporting non-profits that do such important work in our communities. I’m happy to see these red tape reduction items coming forward to make life easier and more attractive for businesses and non-profits in our province.”Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

“The Law Society of Alberta wishes to gratefully acknowledge the assistance and cooperation of the Alberta government in the introduction of proposed amendments to the Business Corporations Act to eliminate certain resident Canadian director requirements. We expect this to have a positive impact on the business environment in Alberta.”Cal Johnson, bencher, Law Society of Alberta

“The oil and natural gas industry continuously strives to improve performance and efficiency and we are happy to see the province of Alberta committed to this goal as well through red tape reduction. Streamlining project applications and approval timelines will support industry’s recovery and job creation efforts, while providing greater certainty to attract investment back to the sector. These efficiencies can be achieved while still maintaining the highest level of environmental and safety standards that Albertans expect.”Tim McMillan, president and CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

Full details of Bill 22 are available online.

The introduction of this bill is another positive step forward in government’s commitment to reduce red tape and make life easier for all Albertans. To track red tape reduction progress and submit suggestions about where government can cut even more red tape, please visit CutRedTape.Alberta.ca.

