Cutting Red Tape for Alberta Job Creators

Alberta businesses can now incorporate and get their federal business number and federal tax program account number in one easy step.

A partnership with the Canada Revenue Agency means a streamlined application process that makes it easier for newly created corporations, non-profit organizations, partnerships and sole proprietorships to access services at different levels of government.

“We are cutting red tape and making it faster for businesses to set up shop in Alberta. The Common Business Number makes it easier for Alberta job creators to conduct business.”Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

Corporations and non-profit organizations use their federal business number to access and register for federal programs, including tax account and payroll deduction programs, along with participating provincial programs, such as Alberta Corporate Registry. Before the Common Business Number program was launched, businesses looking to incorporate in Alberta had to apply separately for their federal business number directly from the CRA, using the same information required in a provincial application.

“This simpler process will be a welcome change for our job creators as we recover from COVID-19. Now, more than ever, it’s important we cut red tape and give our businesses a helping hand up.”Grant Hunter, Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction

One number for two levels of government

In addition to streamlining the incorporation application process, the federal business number enables Alberta businesses and non-profits to identify themselves by using one identifier, instead of different registration numbers.

Quick facts

The Common Business Number program in Alberta: Streamlines the incorporation process for corporations and non-profit organizations. Simplifies and speeds up interactions with government by providing corporations and non-profits with one easy method of identification. Allows for information sharing between different levels of government.



Red tape reduction

This is another positive step forward in government’s commitment to reduce red tape and make life easier for all Albertans. To track red tape reduction progress and submit suggestions about where government can cut even more red tape, please visit CutRedTape.Alberta.ca. Albertans can also submit ideas about how to reduce red tape for small businesses reopening after COVID-19 restrictions at Alberta.ca/BizConnect.

