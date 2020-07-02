CUSMA Took Effect July 1: Minister Fir

Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Tanya Fir issued the following statement on the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement:

“The Government of Alberta welcomes the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), which comes into effect July 1. Alberta relies on the free flow of trade and investment for job creation across all sectors of the economy. This agreement will serve as the foundation of our economic relationship with our North American partners – including our largest trading partner the United States – for years to come. This is an important milestone for Alberta, and for Canada.

“CUSMA provides clarity, economic stability and facilitates job creation with an agreed set of rules that govern cross-border trade and investment with our trading partners in Mexico and the United States. The CUSMA is a modern and forward-looking agreement, covering new areas such as digital trade, and encouraging new entrants to trade, such as micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises, making it easier to attract investment into these areas.

“For Alberta businesses, this means we can broaden our commercial ties with certainty and forge bonds with job creators across the continent. We have the opportunity to accelerate the flow of Alberta’s goods and expand our exports throughout North America.

“As we begin to reopen our economy, the timing of the CUSMA is significant, especially for our province’s energy sector. Because Alberta’s energy industry is highly integrated throughout North America, this is a signal to investors they can look to our province with increased confidence as an attractive investment destination.

“Moving forward, our government will continue its efforts to strengthen our relationships throughout the world to grow our economy, encourage trade and investment, and pursue innovation and commercialization of new technology that will help create jobs across the province.”